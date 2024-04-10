Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Junkers Aircraft Unveils A50 Heritage Model

The aircraft revealed at Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo features a Scarlett 7U radial engine and two-piece glass windscreen.

Marshall Haglund introduces the new Junkers A50 Heritage at Sun ‘n Fun. [Credit: Amy Wilder]

LAKELAND, Florida — Last year at Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo (SNF), Junkers Aircraft unveiled its A50 Junior, a revitalized take on the classic 1929 design by Hermann Pohlmann. The refresh featured the classic configuration with a Rotax engine. 

Based on consumer feedback and requests, the company unveiled Wednesday its A50 Heritage model. According to Junkers, the aircraft “meticulously captured the essence of Hugo Junkers’ imaginative and original design” with its Scarlett 7U radial engine and two-piece glass windscreen. 

Stay tuned for a video of the press event from Wednesday morning’s unveiling at SNF. 

