Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Kids, Start Your Broomsticks

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire plans to issue Broomstick Pilot Licenses for Halloween.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Youngsters can get an official license to fly a witch’s broomstick at the Aviation Museum of N.H. on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. [Image courtesy Aviation Museum of New Hampshire]

By: Amy Wilder

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is inviting local children to take flight this Halloween season and earn an official Broomstick Pilot License. 

On Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT, the museum, located at 27 Navigator Way in Londonderry, New Hampshire, will issue Broomstick Pilot Licenses for free to young, aspiring pilots. Admission charges apply for visitors ages 13 and up.

Applicants will experience a brief “ground school,” meeting ghostly aviation pioneers like Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, and Alan Shepard. These spirits will share their achievements and explain flight basics before rewarding young pilots with Halloween treats.

[Image courtesy Aviation Museum of New Hampshire]
The licenses, valid only on Tuesday, October 31, will allow bearers to operate broomsticks or similar devices for aviation purposes. Glenda the Witch, the museum’s official broomstick check pilot, will oversee the licensing process and capture headshots for each applicant.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive in Halloween costumes to enhance their chances of getting licensed. A typical visit takes around 20 minutes, but visitors are welcome to explore the museum further.

Advertisement

Licenses are awarded free to anyone wearing a costume who visits with ghosts of famous past aviators, including Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, and Alan Shepard. [Image courtesy Aviation Museum of New Hampshire]
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, a nonprofit organization located in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (KMHT), is dedicated to celebrating the state’s aviation history and inspiring future aerospace professionals. Recently awarded the nonprofit Impact Award, the museum is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call 603-669-4820.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Create Account

Already have an account? Sign in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Sign in