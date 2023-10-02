Kids, Start Your Broomsticks

By: Amy Wilder

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is inviting local children to take flight this Halloween season and earn an official Broomstick Pilot License.

On Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT, the museum, located at 27 Navigator Way in Londonderry, New Hampshire, will issue Broomstick Pilot Licenses for free to young, aspiring pilots. Admission charges apply for visitors ages 13 and up.

Applicants will experience a brief “ground school,” meeting ghostly aviation pioneers like Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, and Alan Shepard. These spirits will share their achievements and explain flight basics before rewarding young pilots with Halloween treats.

The licenses, valid only on Tuesday, October 31, will allow bearers to operate broomsticks or similar devices for aviation purposes. Glenda the Witch, the museum’s official broomstick check pilot, will oversee the licensing process and capture headshots for each applicant.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive in Halloween costumes to enhance their chances of getting licensed. A typical visit takes around 20 minutes, but visitors are welcome to explore the museum further.

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, a nonprofit organization located in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (KMHT), is dedicated to celebrating the state’s aviation history and inspiring future aerospace professionals. Recently awarded the nonprofit Impact Award, the museum is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call 603-669-4820.