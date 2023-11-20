Madrid’s Quality Fly Soars with New Tecnams

By Amy Wilder

Quality Fly, a Madrid-based flight school, has announced a remarkable 37 percent growth in its fleet in 2023, recently adding a Tecnam P2006 multiengine piston airplane to the fold to complement the two P2008 singles it integrated earlier in the year. The school said the strategic expansion is aimed at upholding its commitment to providing top-notch airline pilot training.

The addition of the new Tecnam P2006 represents the second purchase of that model in November. The growth doesn’t end there, as the school said it is planning for additional aircraft arrivals in 2024 to meet the rising demand for enrollment.

Tecnam aircraft constitute 10 of Quality Fly’s fleet of 11, featuring three P2002JFs, five P2008JCs, and two Tecnam P2006Ts. The remaining airplane, a Cessna 172S, also plays a crucial role in upset prevention and recovery training.

Tecnam airplanes stand out as a gold standard for flight schools, renowned for their exceptional efficiency, boasting lower operational costs and enhanced sustainability. The company’s aircraft offer students unmatched visibility, facilitating seamless transitions between high-wing and low-wing environments.

Quality Fly’s new Tecnam P2006 is equipped with a factory-installed traffic advisory system, Garmin obstacle and terrain warning system, and accelerometer. The school said these features, coupled with ongoing upgrades across the fleet, demonstrate its dedication to providing a technologically advanced and safe learning environment.