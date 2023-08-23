Montaer’s MC-04 and Texas Aircraft’s Stallion

Is this an exciting time for aviation? Have you been one of the many pilots anticipating MOSAIC and the promise it brings for more capable aircraft? The new proposal is loaded with ideas we requested.

As with the SP/LSA rule of nineteen years ago, these features of MOSAIC are stimulating all sorts of expectations …but also some worry.

One concern is that new four-seat mLSA with all the bells and whistles will be expensive. Well, they will be, compared to current-day LSA. Yet they will still be half the price of a roughly comparable Part 23-certified aircraft. They will also perform better while using less fuel. Plus, they will be new and nicely equipped with the latest in digital instrumentation.

Contrasting that is an entire fleet of legacy GA airplanes that many pilots have been yearning to fly using a sport pilot certificate (or using the no-medical feature of sport pilot with the higher FAA ticket). These include such as the Cessna 150, 172 and even some 182s, plus a raft of other airplanes, many of which can be bought well used for half the price of a new present-day LSA. You won’t get a modern airplane, but if it fits your budget and it gets you in the air, that’s good!

Additionally, present-day LSA need do nothing to maintain all their present privileges. As such they should hold the line on prices fairly well although everything manufacturers buy (as for you and me) has gone up a lot in the last three years.

Stallion Four Seater

After successfully launching its Colt 100 Special LSA, Texas Aircraft is underway with its new four-seat Stallion.

Now that FAA has released its MOSAIC NPRM, the American agency is catching up with Brazil’s ANAC, which already published a similar regulation RBAC 01, stating that light sport aircraft can have a maximum takeoff weight of up to 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilograms) for land aircraft and a maximum stall speed without flaps of 61 KCAS. Americans may note the stall parameter is different from MOSAIC: 61 vs. 54 knots. As the Stallion remains in development, Texas Aircraft could modify the design to fit MOSAIC. Stallion presently lists 58 KIAS clean stall.

Planning for the regulation expansion but realizing this remains well over a year off, Texas Aircraft partnered with sister company in Brazil, Inpaer, to launch a kit for individual construction based on a 200 horsepower Lycoming engine. A second kit, but for the 260 horsepower engine, is in the final stages of construction.

“With the publication of the regulation for the new light sport aircraft category, Texas/Inpaer registered the Stallion with the Brazilian authorities for its acceptance within the rules for Light Sport Aircraft,” reported the company. Construction of the first prototype has already begun.

Research and development flights are part of the “project validation phase and data collection for the production of the required documentation for a special light sport aircraft in compliance with the ASTM standard.”

“The Texas Group’s expectation is that the Stallion will be classified as a Light Sport Aircraft in Brazil in mid-2024,” released the company. “After the publication of the MOSAIC rule, the certification process will also be started with the American authorities.”

For more information: Texas Aircraft is based in Hondo, Texas; email the U.S. company or call 830-423-2067.

Texas Aircraft Stallion



All information supplied by the manufacturer

Description — Single-engine, high-wing, tricycle, fixed-gear, 4 seats

Construction — aeronautical aluminum, solid rivets, and chrome-molybdenum steel survival cell

Maximum Takeoff Weight — 2,866 pounds

Empty Weight — 1,653 pounds

Fuel Capacity — 79 gallons in 4 fuel tanks

Stall Speed, clean — 58 KIAS

Stall Speed, best flaps — 52 KIAS

Maneuvering Speed — 117 KIAS

Cruise Speed — 145 KIAS

Max Cruise Speed — 160 KIAS

Max Continuous Power Speed — 160 KIAS

Never Exceed Speed — 203 KIAS

Montaer’s MC-04

Thanks to its Montaer USA operation, Montaer Aeronaves, became known to Americans in the last couple years after it introduced its MC-01 two-seat but three-door SLSA model.

Right as AirVenure 2023 began, the Brazilian company unveiled its latest work, Montaer MC-04. Building upon the success of the MC-01, which boasted a high grade of craftsmanship and a sophisticated feature set among LSA, the company is reaching higher with MC-04.

Founded in 2013 by Brazilian aeronautical designer, Bruno de Oliveira — who formerly worked with Paradise Aircraft — Montaer Aeronaves developed a reputation for pushing boundaries and embracing innovation. “The integration of advanced IFR equipment and ballistic parachute further reveals Montaer’s commitment to cutting-edge advancements,” said U.S. Montaer representative Shalom Confessor. “With the MC-01 gaining full FAA acceptance as a Special LSA by complying precisely with ASTM standards, Montaer solidified its position.”

“Now, with the advent of FAA’s MOSAIC,” continued Confessor, “MC-04 enters the market as a ‘family-size’ aircraft that boasts a formidable powerplant, the turbocharged Rotax 916iS with 160 horsepower that gives cruising speeds of 132 knots while ranging of 800 nautical miles, and a rate of climb hitting 1,300 feet per minute.”

“Safety remains at the heart of Montaer’s design philosophy; MC-04 is a testament to this unwavering commitment,” said Confessor. “Its all-metal fuselage/wings/tail, welded 4130 molybdenum steel tube passenger safety cell, and solid metal rivets provide a robust structure, ensuring peace of mind during every flight. And for added reassurance, pilots can opt for a ballistic parachute.”

MC-04’s cockpit features twin, large Garmin G3X Touchscreens complemented by a Garmin G5 in the top-center for added backup. “A Garmin GMC 507 Auto-Pilot System, part of the Premium Package, adds to the aircraft’s allure,” said Confessor. “An IFR version features the Garmin GTN 750Xi (GPS/NAV/COMM/MFD).”

Montaer recently established a permanent presence at DeLand Municipal Airport, Florida, to provide personalized support and training to U.S. customers.

For more information: Montaer in the USA is based in DeLand, Florida; contact Confesor via email or call 321-430-2376.

Montaer Aeronaves MC-04

all information provided by the importer