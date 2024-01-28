Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Magazine

MOSAIC at a Glance

As the FAA begins its review of the proposed rule changes, we offer you a quick reference guide.

By Plane & Pilot Updated

TL Sport Aircraft‘s Sparker, already in active operation, is a candidate for MOSAIC LSA. [TL Sport Aircraft]

As the FAA begins its review of comments for its NPRM regarding the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC), you may have questions about the specific recommendations and comments submitted by different industry associations and user groups. While Plane & Pilot editors and contributors have—and continue to share—our own perspectives, we think it’s important to provide you with the tools to make your own assessment. Explore this detailed breakdown below—and let us know your thoughts at: [email protected].

