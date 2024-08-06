NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
Getting Appalachian Airports Ready for Electric Aircraft

Ohio University researchers will work on a plan to integrate cutting-edge aviation technologies for regional airports within 36 counties.

Sam Winer
A prototype electric aircraft developed by Airbus Group [Image: Adobe Stock/by Ryan]

Through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), $500,000 is earmarked for Ohio University researchers to work with partners and the state aviation departments to prepare a plan to integrate cutting-edge aviation technologies for regional airports within 36 counties in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Ohio.

With many industry pundits predicting a general aviation future centering around electric-powered GA aircraft, part of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) generation of less expensive and more adaptable electric aircraft, this grant combined with over $176,000 in matching funds will kick off a 12-month performance period with the culmination of one planning report that will address the AAM preparation requirements of 36 general aviation airports, specifically those airports distressed and at risk in the Appalachian counties of Kentucky, North Carolina, and Ohio.

An influx in general aviation activities is known to boost local economies with the expectation of economic growth opportunities as they integrate the sustainable electric aviation future in Appalachia.   

This effort is just one of the endeavors that ARC undertakes as it supports multiple economic projects along the Appalachian Region. ARC states that these investments help build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia, which has historically seen distress in those counties.

airport improvementeconomic impacteconomyelectric aircraft
Sam Winer
Sam WinerWriter
Sam Winer is a longtime pilot and former owner of an Chicago-area helicopter flight school. He has also worked as an on-air reporter for radio stations in Chicago, Milwaukee and Salt Lake City. Sam holds commercial fixed-wing and rotorcraft ratings.
