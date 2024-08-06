Getting Appalachian Airports Ready for Electric Aircraft

Through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), $500,000 is earmarked for Ohio University researchers to work with partners and the state aviation departments to prepare a plan to integrate cutting-edge aviation technologies for regional airports within 36 counties in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Ohio.

With many industry pundits predicting a general aviation future centering around electric-powered GA aircraft, part of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) generation of less expensive and more adaptable electric aircraft, this grant combined with over $176,000 in matching funds will kick off a 12-month performance period with the culmination of one planning report that will address the AAM preparation requirements of 36 general aviation airports, specifically those airports distressed and at risk in the Appalachian counties of Kentucky, North Carolina, and Ohio.

An influx in general aviation activities is known to boost local economies with the expectation of economic growth opportunities as they integrate the sustainable electric aviation future in Appalachia.