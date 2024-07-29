Plane & Pilot’s New Look

You may have noticed that the Plane & Pilot website looks a little different as of last week. We are proud to announce that we have upgraded the site to increase usability and functionality in addition to improving its overall appearance.

Similar to the recent upgrade to the FLYING website, our new high-performance design will make it easier for you to discover new and engaging content. Readers will notice that topic-specific articles are easier to locate on our homepage, and we have made the overall organization of the site responsive to user needs.

Whether you’re looking for information on GA aircraft as you shop for your new bird, want product recommendations, or are seeking the "hangar flying" stories that every pilot loves and that are at the heart of what we do at Plane & Pilot, it will all be at your fingertips.

This upgrade, under the guidance of CEO Craig Fuller, is due to a herculean effort on the part of Firecrown chief technology officer Fergus Caldicott and the rest of the information technology team under his purview.