Mark Baker Set to Retire from AOPA

The leader plans to stay with the association for up to two years while they track down his replacement.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Mark Baker has been in the left seat at AOPA for more than 10 years. [Courtesy of AOPA]

The news might have been anticipated, but came true today. Mark Baker, president and CEO of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association since 2013, has announced to the AOPA staff that he plans to retire soon.

The news came in on Tuesday during a meeting with the team at AOPA. According to an association spokesperson, there is no official announcement right now, and Baker’s retirement won’t take effect right away.

According to the confirmation from AOPA, it’s the start of a natural succession plan. At this point, Baker is committed to staying at his post and working with the AOPA board of directors to find the “best possible person to take over.”

Baker joined AOPA in 2013 as the fifth president and assumed the dual title of CEO. After earning his private pilot certificate in his 20s, he has owned and flown many aircraft and logged more than 10,000 hours of flight time. Prior to AOPA, he served as the CEO of Orchard Supply Hardware Corp., and as an executive at ScottsMiracle-Gro Co., Gander Mountain Co., and The Home Depot Inc.

READ MORE: AOPA Proposes Signs to Tell Pilots Where to Park and How Much

