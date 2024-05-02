Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1954 Cessna 170B

Today’s bargain blends the fun of a taildragger with vintage style and ease of ownership. With four seats, ample parts availability, and docile handling, this 1954 Cessna 170B checks many boxes in terms of fun and ease of ownership and is available for $79,000 on AircraftForSale.

Introduced in 1948, three versions of the Cessna 170 were manufactured. The initial “ragwing,” built in 1948 only, had a fabric-covered wing and was essentially an upsized 140. The 170A, built from 1949 to 1951, incorporated an all-metal wing. All 170s built in 1952 and beyond were B-models and introduced the most significant upgrades, including massive, semi-Fowler flaps that noticeably improved both takeoff and landing distances. The 170B also added dihedral to the wing and a balanced elevator, which provided improved handling qualities.

Among B-models, a few additional improvements arrived in 1953, including improved cabin heat that’s evenly distributed to the front and rear passengers, a modernized panel that can be more straightforward to upgrade, and stiffer landing gear legs. This 1954 model incorporates all of these upgrades, making it among the most desirable 170s available for purchase.

The stock Continental C-145 is a robust, smooth-running six-cylinder engine, and this one is relatively low time, with 508 hours since major overhaul. Although the airframe has just over 4,000 hours, it presents well with well-maintained, glossy paint in a traditional scheme. A set of vortex generators and drooped wingtips round out the small assortment of modifications.

Inside, the headliner, carpet, and upholstery are in good shape and coordinate nicely with the exterior paint. The panel is otherwise fairly original but appears well-kept and should be straightforward to modernize, should the new owner opt to do so.

Overall, this 170B provides a tailwheel flying experience that is both welcoming and docile to new tailwheel pilots and also capable for those interested in exploring more challenging, off-airport strips. With a flatter-pitch seaplane propeller and low-pressure tundra tires, it will unlock many new destinations, or it can be enjoyed as is for enjoyable trips to airport diners and fly-ins.

