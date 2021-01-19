Advertisement

This is the coolest thing we’ve seen in like forever, a homebuilt project by an Australian guy who prefers to just go by Scott. So, what is it? If you know, you really know! And if you don’t know, well, we’ll be happy to fill you in.

The aircraft (spacecraft?) is a full-scale recreation of something that has never existed except in the minds of the creators of Battlestar Galactica and its millions of fans.

Whatever. The point is that Scott is building this using real aviation materials and construction methods, and the effect is phenomenal.

Why would anyone do this? Well, if you have to ask, you won’t believe the answer: Because it’s awesome, that’s why.

Scott writes in his WordPress blog that he got into aviation as a kid and was initially inspired by World War II fighters (yup, us too), before getting hooked specifically on Spits and the Battle of Britain (fascinating stuff, agreed). That was, that is, until 1977, when a movie called Star Wars came out. You might have heard of it. Then a year later, there came Battlestar Galactica, a short-lived series from ’78 that had just 24 episodes, though a rabid fan base convinced the creators to crank out another 10 a year later. A follow-on series in 2005 continued the franchise.

The ship itself isn’t meant to fly, and for those who think it was, then we’ve got a Battlestar Galactica fighter we’d like to sell you!

Check out some more pics from Scott’s wonderful project.