Practice for Oshkosh with PilotEdge SimVenture 2023

Buckle up, because PilotEdge’s SimVenture 2023 is ready for takeoff! From July 13-16, we’re inviting you to be part of one of the most exciting virtual events on the aviation calendar.

PilotEdge has been proudly hosting SimVenture Oshkosh for four years now, and each time it only gets better. It’s a unique opportunity to emulate the flight procedures associated with the famous EAA AirVenture event. You’ll have the chance to fly into the virtual Oshkosh, guided by the actual Oshkosh air traffic controllers, using your very own flight simulator. Pretty neat, right?

Each year, the real-life Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, becomes a buzzing hub of more than 10,000 aircraft arriving for AirVenture. To handle this incredible influx of air traffic, the Experimental Aircraft Association collaborates with the FAA and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association to develop specific VFR arrival and departure procedures.

If you’re a real-world pilot, SimVenture represents a golden opportunity to brush up on your nonstandard VFR skills. Whether you’re a seasoned AirVenture attendee or new to the game, these procedures can be quite unique, and SimVenture offers a platform to practice and familiarize yourself with them, building confidence and contributing to safer real-world flights.

For flight simulator enthusiasts, SimVenture can make your dreams of flying into AirVenture come true, even if it’s in a virtual setting. This is your chance to experience the thrill of one of the most realistic flight simulations you’ve ever experienced.

The first SimVenture in 2020 was created as a response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, offering aviation lovers an exciting activity they could safely enjoy from home. It quickly became a massive success, with more than 1,000 virtual arrivals into Oshkosh.

By 2021, the event transitioned to a more training-focused approach, allowing pilots to use SimVenture as a rehearsal for the actual AirVenture event happening just a week later. This strategy continued into 2022, recording well more than 2,000 arrivals throughout the event.

And now, here we are, gearing up for SimVenture 2023. We are thrilled to be a part of this grand event with a virtual booth, joining you in exploring the virtual skies at SimVenture. So, mark the dates—July 13-16. Let’s celebrate our shared passion for aviation, learn, engage and, above all, have a great time. Can’t wait to see you there! Happy flying!