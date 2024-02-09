Secure Your Front-Row Seat at Sun ’n Fun 2024

The organizers of the annual Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, have announced a bursting airshow lineup and tasty selection of workshops and resources for pilots at this year’s event.

Daily airshows will run from 1-5 p.m. EDT daily, promising thrills from names like Patty Wagstaff, Rob Holland, and Michael Goulian. A night airshow and pyrobatic fireworks will light up the sky on Wednesday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m.

The Commemorative Air Force will offer vintage aircraft rides, including in the famed B-29 Fifi, and a variety of other warbirds. Rides can be booked on the Sun ’n Fun website. Performance highlights throughout the week will include the U.S. Air Force F-35A Demo Team, Air Force Thunderbirds, Patriot Parachute Demo Team, and Warbirds Arrival Show on April 9, with more warbird events scattered throughout the week. The event website provides a schedule of events.

Other offerings on the ground include workshops, aviation career fair, and kids corner for aspiring future pilots. There are also discounts available for aviators flying into the event. Preferred seating is available on the website as well.