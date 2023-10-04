Skyborne Academy Appoints Dan Peterson Director in Vero Beach

By Amy Wilder

Florida-based flight training academy Skyborne Airline Academy has appointed Dan Peterson as its managing director. The September move follows the retirement of Ed Davidson and underscores Skyborne’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the U.S.

Peterson brings more than two decades of experience in senior educational roles to his new position at Skyborne. Most recently, he served as the president of Herzing University’s online division, where he achieved significant growth in student enrollment and launched five new programs.

Peterson holds a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Utah State University and is a U.S. Air Force and Utah Air National Guard veteran with 23 years of experience. He retired from the military as a commander in 2008. Skyborne said his unique combination of educational expertise and military leadership makes him a valuable addition to its team.

Lee Woodward, CEO of Skyborne, expressed his confidence in Peterson.

“Dan’s career demonstrates a track record of success and growth, focused on helping the next generation to thrive,” Woodward said in a press release. “At Skyborne, he will play an active role in overseeing flight training operations and enhancing our growing network of airline partners. I believe Dan will be a valuable asset to our team as we continue our upward trajectory.”

Peterson also is enthusiastic about this new chapter.

“Joining Skyborne enables me to combine my passions for aviation and education and apply them to the ultimate combination—an academy that excels in developing pilots with character,” Peterson said. “I am looking forward to working with Skyborne’s CEO, Lee Woodward, and COO Ian Cooper to continue to open up flight training and genuine career options to the best and the brightest.”

Davidson, the former managing director at Skyborne, reflected on his tenure.

“Leading the Skyborne Vero Beach [Florida] team has been the highlight of my 50-year aviation career,” he said. “Since March 2022, there has been a 220 percent increase in students, with more than 300 individuals currently in training and 5,500 training hours per month. I wish Dan all the best in his new role and am confident that he will make a significant impact on Skyborne’s growth and development.”

Skyborne Aviation Academy boasts campuses in Vero Beach and Gloucestershire, U.K.