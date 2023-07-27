Skyborne Ups Pay for Certificated Flight Instructors

Editor’s note: This article first appeared on FLYING.

Skyborne Airline Academy is raising the bar—and pay—for its certificated flight instructors (CFIs), it announced this week during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based flight school said it is now offering pay from $37,000 to $43,600 per year, in addition to “premium pay,” which ranges from $44.50 to $69 per hour for certificated flight instructor-airplane (CFIA), certificated flight instructor instrument (CFII), certificated multiengine instructor (MEI), and check instructors after flying 58.3 hours a month.

CFIs will also have access to medical, dental, and vision benefits, an employee contribution 401(k) retirement plan with an employer match, and up to 18 days of paid time off and nine holidays each year, the school said.

News of the compensation package comes as school officials said they recognize the role CFIs play in meeting the surge in need for commercial pilots.

Advertisement

“Record numbers of passengers are now flying across the U.S., and at Skyborne Vero Beach we understand CFIs are crucial in nurturing and mentoring the next generation of aviators required,” Ed Davidson, managing director at Skyborne, said in a statement. “Our commitment to raising compensation for flight instructors reflects our dedication to those who teach and recognition of their expertise. Certified (sic) flight instructors with Skyborne will have the opportunity to advance their careers as program managers or continue their teaching journey as standardization instructors or check flight instructors, which enables them to lead the way in developing a higher standard of training for future CFIs.”