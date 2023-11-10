Skywings Modernizes Fleet with Diamond Aircraft

Skywings Flight Training has secured a deal for four new Austro Engine jet-fuel powered DA40 NG aircraft from Diamond Aircraft, the school announced at the European Airline Training Symposium (EATS) in Cascais, Portugal.

Skywings also purchased a Diamond flight simulator, and its aircraft investment increases the Diamond Aircraft fleet at Antwerp International Airport (EBAW) in Belgium to seven aircraft (six DA 40s and one DA 42), plus one convertible DA40/42 FNPT II.

“The investment in modern, efficient aircraft allows Skywings to provide its students with the latest technology and a more sustainable flying experience,” said Pieter Brantegem, Skywings chief commercial officer, in a Wednesday release. “The Diamond DA40 NG is not only economical but also offers advanced avionics, preparing students for the modern cockpit environments they will encounter in their future careers as airline pilots.”

Said Jane Wang, Diamond Aircraft Austria sales director: “Skywings Flight Training’s mission is to train with the best available on the flight training market while having safety as their No. 1 priority, meaning their aircraft must meet the highest standards, and Diamond Aircraft represents the leading edge of general aviation aircraft.”

The aircraft feature a composite design, Garmin Garmin G1000 NXi glass cockpits, and jet fuel-burning piston engines. Delivery of the single-engine DA40 NG training aircraft and the Diamond Aircraft FNPT II is expected in 2024.