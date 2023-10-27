Spooky Season Is in the Air

The Downtown Island Airport (KDKX) transformed into a Halloween haven on October 22, as it hosted its first “Hallowings” trunk-or-treat aircraft event. More than 1,200 enthusiastic visitors flocked to the Knoxville, Tennessee, airport to witness the impressive display and take part in the fun as 15 private aircraft owners decorated their airplanes for the event.

Rob Voyles, the director of general aviation at KDKX, expressed satisfaction with how the event turned out

“This event was a huge success for us,” Voyles said. “We believe Knoxville is a general aviation destination, and support from the local community is a big part of what makes DKX great.”

Flight schools based at KDKX, including Fast Track Flight Training, Knoxville Flight Training Academy, and The CAVU Pilot, along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit, actively participated in the Hallowings celebration. Pilots distributed treats to costumed kids and parents.

A wide array of aircraft graced the occasion, including the sleek Cirrus SR-22, the experimental Van’s RV-10, the rugged Super Cub, and an agile American Champion 7GBC Citabria. The Knox County Sheriff’s OH-58 helicopter also drew attention.

“It was a lot of fun getting to meet people that might not have known they had an interest in flying,” said Eric Dragonetti, the founder of The CAVU Pilot flight school. “Getting to talk to people and further their interest in aviation is an awesome part of an event like this.”

The resounding success of Hallowings has paved the way for KDKX to make it an annual community event. The heartwarming response from the Knoxville community has reinforced the belief that aviation holds a special place in its heart.