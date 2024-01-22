State of Flight Training: Redbird’s Annual Survey Is Live

Redbird Flight, a prominent player in aviation technology, has initiated its fourth annual State of Flight Training survey, accessible via the company’s website. This survey, targeting various stakeholders from flight training organizations to pilots, seeks to provide comprehensive insights into the health of the industry.

Over the years, the collected data has proven invaluable, aiding decision-makers in strategic planning and revealing trends. The inaugural survey in 2021 focused on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent reports have addressed the aviation industry’s recovery and operational efficiencies.

Responses to the survey will be accepted until February 23 and will be unveiled at the 2024 Redbird Migration Flight Training Conference on March 5 through 6 at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston. Firecrown Media CEO Craig Fuller will be a featured speaker at the event, along with retired NASA astronaut Charlie Precourt and Helicopter Association International president and CEO James Viola.

Kyle, Texas-based Redbird Flight, known for delivering innovative training devices worldwide, encourages learners, pilots, instructors, and organizations to contribute to this vital snapshot of the industry.

Advertisement

For more information about the survey and conference, visit Redbird Flight and the Redbird Migration event page.