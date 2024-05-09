Tecnam Earns Part 23 Cert for P-Mentor

The FAA has awarded Tecnam full type certification under Part 23 regulations for its P-Mentor trainer, the manufacturer announced. According to Tecnam, the company is now on track to begin deliveries to U.S. flight schools.
About the P-MentorThe two-place P-Mentor sports a Rotax 912isC3, with a variable pitch propeller, simulated retractable landing gear, and optional ballistic parachute. The cockpit features a Garmin G3X IFR touchscreen suite compliant with the latest CS-23 EASA and FAA amendments. The aircraft is designed to take a learner from private pilot and instrument training up through commercial certification on a single platform. According to Capua, Italy-based Tecnam, the P-Mentor is one of the most environmentally efficient designs available, with very low carbon dioxide emissions. “Recent study shows that flight schools operating with Tecnam single- and twin-engine fleets can reduce emissions by up to 60 percent: 10 tons of CO2 for each student by the time they receive their commercial pilot license,” the company said in a statement. Editor’s note: This story originally appeared on flyingmag.com.
