The 2024 Photo Contest Is Live

The 2024 Plane & Pilot photo contest has officially opened. The contest period will run through March 31, and winners will be decided by popular vote (with possible ties broken by our judging process as needed).

There will be first, second, and third prize winners, as well as two honorable mentions selected from among the entries. Winners will be published in a special multi-spread feature in our June 2024 issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, shared on the Plane & Pilot website, and each will receive prizes from our sponsors, David Clark, Flying Eyes, Flight Outfitters, and Sporty’s Pilot Shop.

You may submit your aviation photos directly to our online gallery—and then ask your friends and family to vote (or submit their own entries).

Please note that images involving illegal activities, photographs made by a PIC who should be focused on flying, or air-to-air images are not permissible and may be removed at our discretion. For more details, visit the photo contest rules and information page.