AIRDALE FLYER COMPANY “AVID FLYER”/ “AVID MAGNUM”/ “MARK IV”

STANDARD DATA: AVID FLYER Gross wt. 1,400. Empty wt. 700. Fuel capacity 28-36. Wingspan 30'. Engine 100-hp Rotax 912S. Length 18.9'

PERFORMANCE: Top cruise mph 115. Initial climb rate 900- 1,200 fpm. Stall 37 mph. Range 750-1,000 nm. Takeoff distance (50') 800'.

Avid Aircraft Inc. made its reputation with the original Avid Flyer and Heavy Hauler kit planes. Despite manufacturing well-received kits, the company began to evaporate in the late 1990s. After a series of ownership shuffles, Avid is Airdale Avid, with a line of kits that include the entry level Mark IV and the Magnum, which has Cub-like performance.