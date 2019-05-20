Daher TBM 940 Achieves Milestone

Two advanced features of the single-engine turboprop required the thumbs up from regulators. The company got the first approval this week.

The evolution of the Daher TBM pressurized single-engine turboprop continues its steady march. On Monday at the European Business Aviation Expo in Geneva, Switzerland, Daher announced that it had earned EASA certification for its latest TBM, the 940. It expected to begin deliveries in Europe soon and to begin deliveries in the North American market following type approvals, which it hoped to earn shortly.

The 940 boasts two features that set it apart among light turboprops: automatic throttle and automatic ice protection, both of which it claims are firsts for a turboprop of its class. The new model will also share the addition of Garmin’s G1000 NXi avionics suite and numerous interior upgrades.

Daher’s SVP for business aircraft Nicolas Chabbert said, “We are grateful to the EASA for the quick certification process following the hard work of our teams. The European authorities consider it a priority to make major safety items available to the pilot.”

