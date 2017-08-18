EAA Aviation Museum Receives Stunning WWI Replica

Six years and more than 15,000 volunteer hours went into the construction a flyable replica of the World War I-era Morane-Saulnier Type L “Parasol” before the plane made its U.S. debut at this year’s AirVenture. The project was a joint venture between the Association Héritage Avions Morane-Saulnier and French aircraft manufacturer Daher.

The lovely little aircraft was scheduled to return to France once the show was over, but Oshkosh couldn’t bear to see it go. Instead, the EAA Foundation asked if the Parasol could stay and become part of the EAA Aviation Museum collection. The Association Héritage Avions Morane-Saulnier graciously agreed to the request and donated the plane to the museum.

For the moment, the aircraft is on display at Pioneer Airport. It will eventually be heading to the main museum building, where it will keep company with the also airworthy Wright Flyer replica near the museum’s entrance. As for the Association Héritage Avions Morane-Saulnier, they won’t be without a Type L for long. Daher has offered to sponsor construction of a second replica.

Learn more at the EAA Museum and Daher.