Flight Design Coming Back

One of the first LSAs to hit the market 10 years ago and one of the most popular ever, is the Flight Design CS-series of two-seat high wing sport planes. Tom Peghiny, president of Flight Design USA, told Plane & Pilot that the complicated chain of events that began two years ago with Flight Design entering into receivership. Without going into a great deal of detail, the company is now under ownership of LiftAir, a German company that will again produce the CTLSi.

As before, manufacturing and assembly will be done at factories in Ukraine and Germany. The first U.S. demo plane is slated to arrive at the U.S. headquarters soon. The updated CTLSi will feature a full Dynon suite of avionics, including three displays, with autopilot. Peghiny told Plane & Pilot that the company will start up the process for developing the four-seat C4 single, though Peghiny said the plane would be greatly updated to reflect today’s more manufacturer-friendly production and certification processes, as well as new equipment, including engines and avionics. We’ll keep you updated.

