A Look Inside The Boeing B-29 “Fifi”

Inside this historic airplane are a thousand hidden mysteries.
By Robert Goyer

The Boeing B-29 is one of the most remarkable airplanes in history, for a number of really big reasons. Today, there are two of them flying, “Fifi,” operated by the Commemorative Air Force, and “Doc,” which flew just a couple of weeks before I had my flight in “Fifi” at AirVenture 2016. The flight itself was remarkable, but the airplane, I discovered, held seemingly a thousand secrets. Here are just a few of them.

Boeing B-29 Fifi
Editor-in-Chief Robert Goyer with B-29 captain Steve Zimmerman at AirVenture 2016 in front of the remarkable “Fifi.’”

 

Boeing B-29 entry ladder.
Stairway to heaven. There are about 7 different ways you can hit your head climbing up into the B-29. I discovered three of them.

 

B-29 observer
An observer looks for traffic as we fly VFR from Appleton, Wisconsin, to Wittman Field in Oshkosh.

 

B-29 flight control wires
In our preflight brief, the captain told us to avoid pulling on the wires, unless we wanted to be flying the airplane, because that's what they do.

 

Pressure vessel air lock in B-29.
There's no mystery where the pressure vessel is in the Boeing B-29. It's the air-lock door, which looks like something you'd find in a submarine or a spaceship.

 

Boeing B-29 rope bag.
Just what it looks like—a canvas bag to hold the rope for emergency egress. A rope!

 

Boeing B-29 data plate.
A Boeing B-29’s birth certificate, the data plate.

 

Boeing B-29 tires.
The tires on the B-29 cost as much as my car—each tire!

 

Boeing B-29 Wright engine.
One of four 18-cylinder Wright R3350 Duplex Cyclone Engines that power the B-29.

 

Boeing B-29 logo.
Branding, 1940s style.
Boeing B-29 gear check window cover.
What's behind Door Number One?

 

Boeing B-29 gear check window.
This is how you check that the gear is down, or up.

 

Bose A20 headset hung on Fifi control wheel.
Old technology meets new. One of the Bose A20 headsets the “Fifi” crew uses.

 

Garmin display in Boeing B-29.
The kind of magic the WWII crews of the Boeing B-29 surely wish they had. Then, again, they would have needed GPS, too.

 

Boeing B-29 bombardier instruction card
Politically incorrect Bombardier instruction card.
Boeing B-29 logo on control wheel.
Boeing B-29 logo on the control wheel. Two works of art.

 

Fuel flow gauge Boeing B-29
At max fuel flow, a Cirrus would be out of fuel in a matter of minutes. Note that the gauge reads gallons per hour and not pounds. Wow!

 

Boeing B-29 engineers station
The engineer sits facing backwards and controls the throttles. This would take some getting used to.

 

Boeing B-29
In flight in the Commemorative Air Force’s Boeing B-29, “Fifi.”

 

Boeing B-29 instrument cluster.
The Boeing B-29 instrument cluster. The scariest thing is that it makes pretty good sense.

4 thoughts on “A Look Inside The Boeing B-29 “Fifi”

  3. Should have shown the toggle switches that control the props. I find that one of the more interesting things about the plane.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *