A Look Inside The Boeing B-29 “Fifi”

The Boeing B-29 is one of the most remarkable airplanes in history, for a number of really big reasons. Today, there are two of them flying, “Fifi,” operated by the Commemorative Air Force, and “Doc,” which flew just a couple of weeks before I had my flight in “Fifi” at AirVenture 2016. The flight itself was remarkable, but the airplane, I discovered, held seemingly a thousand secrets. Here are just a few of them.