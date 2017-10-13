Kestrel Aircraft In Trouble

The other half of ONE Aviation appears to be facing further financial difficulties

Aircraft manufacturer ONE Aviation has had its share of financial concerns. The company, formed in 2015 by the merging of Eclipse Aerospace and Kestrel Aircraft, looks like it’s struggling again. According to reports, the state of Wisconsin is planning to take legal action against Kestrel for failure to keep up with payments on $4 million in state loans that the company received in 2012. Apparently, no payments have been made since November of 2016.

The loans were originally made for the purpose of building a manufacturing facility in Superior, Wisconsin. To date, the factory has not been built and, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Kestrel has demonstrated an “inability to show measurable progress toward obtaining financing.” In addition, it has been reported that Kestrel has been evicted from its Brunswick, Maine hangar facility for failing to pay rent.

The aircraft under development at the company is the Kestrel 350 turboprop. The single-engine, 6-8 seat composite plane first flew in 2006.