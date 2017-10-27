Lightspeed Announces Best Wild Blue Doodle

Making pictures with flight tracks has become pretty popular since technology got good enough to follow along closely when even small planes are in the sky. Recently, Lightspeed Aviation held the Wild Blue Doodle contest for creative, accurate pilots to showcase their best flight-path sky art. Using contest partner CloudAhoy’s flight tracker, pilots planned and flew routes that depicted cartoon characters, animals and even airplanes. Once the route was flown, the images were submitted to the contest and voted on by visitors to Lightspeed’s website.

The winning doodle was flown by Brian Danza of Arlington, Virginia. He sketched out a Diamond DA40…with his DA40. As the contest winner, Brian will be getting a new Lightspeed Zulu 3 headset and an annual subscription to CloudAhoy (so he can hone his flight track skills further). Second place winner Chad Davis submitted both the second and third highest-scoring tracks—a shoe, complete with laces, and a running cheetah. Third place went to Bill Lindeman for his F-15 sketch.

Learn more at Lightspeed Aviation and CloudAhoy.