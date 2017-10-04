NBAA Addresses Mass Shooting With Convention Days Away

The annual National Business Aviation Association-Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), to be held this year in Las Vegas, is scheduled to continue as planned in spite of the horrific mass shooting that took place in the city on Sunday night. The shooting, which occurred at the Route 91 Harvest festival, left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

With the NBAA convention beginning this Tuesday, many companies already have people on location preparing for the event. NBAA-BACE is one of the largest conventions in the world—of any kind. It has a vast inside presence at the Las Vegas Convention Center and extensive static displays including dozens of business aircraft at Henderson Executive Airport.

NBAA has issued a statement saying that it is coordinating with federal and local officials to ensure a safe, secure environment for all participants. The organization has a contact number (202-783-9000) and email address ([email protected]) available for anyone with questions or concerns.

