New ADS-B Receiver From ForeFlight

The name of the game for ForeFlight this year is “partnerships,” and the app developer has announced another really interesting one that’s a game changer in the portable ADS-B receiver arena.

The new product, called the Scout, is nothing less than a dual-band ADS-B receiver that fully integrates with ForeFlight. The unit is tiny, measuring just three and a half inches high and less than an inch wide and half an inch deep. You can attach it to the windscreen or a side window using the included mounting device.

Scout can be powered by any USB charger and it will allow networking, so multiple ForeFlight users can get free ADS-B weather and traffic from the device. Scout doesn’t have a battery, so it does need to get power from somewhere, kind of like an Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast USB dongle. Then again, you can use pretty much any micro USB power adapter. If you’re like us, you probably have a few spare ones sitting around right now. ForeFlight worked with Silicon Valley hardware manufacturer uAvionix to develop the device.

Scout does not make the Stratus ADS-B receiver obsolete in any way. That unit, which is self-contained and battery powered, has built-in AHRS for use with ForeFlight’s synthetic vision display, all features that Scout lacks. Then again, for $199, it’s likely that Scout will find quite the audience anyway.

