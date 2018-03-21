New Flying Car (Almost) Takes First Flight

The crew at Flite Test has taken up a new project that you’ll have to see to believe. The group—whose stated goal is to share experiences and engage people in their passion for building and flying remote controlled (RC) aircraft—showcases a wide range of projects on their website and Youtube channel. One of their newest shows involves a trying to fly a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe car.

To make the Cozy Coupe fly, wings were built and two 28-inch propellers were attached. The props were powered by P80 agricultural drone motors, which produce over 30 pounds of thrust apiece. The first two attempts never left the ground. Four and a half months later, the team rebuilt the Cozy Coupe, adding flaperons and changing the angle on the motors. Surprisingly enough, the Cozy Coupe made it successfully into the air. The landing, sadly enough, was another story.

For those interested in RC projects of their own—or just more crazy flying projects—Flite Test offers regular shows featuring their build projects, podcasts and articles about RC flying and building, and STEM education curriculum for K-12 students.

Learn more at Flite Test.