Price Of Fuel: Plane & Pilot Readers’ Views

Does the cost of fuel affect how much you fly? Take our survey and tell us about your experiences.
By Plane & Pilot

How does the changing price of fuel affect your flight time?

5 thoughts on "Price Of Fuel: Plane & Pilot Readers' Views

  2. To whom it may concern: I’m a new pilot and I own a Cessna 172L,the price of fuel is 5.50 a gallon 100LL,and when I fly I ca anticipate 6.00 a gallon and airports away from home,I have to keep my flying to a minimum because I’m just a blue collar worker making 60,000 a year that means I have hanger rent,insurance,maintenance,annuals,and upgrading to ads-b,I know it’s a rich mans sport and my love of flying will be short lived,thanks to the price of fuel

  3. The vast majority of GA aircraft engines were built for 80 octane car gas. Back then,ethanol didn’t exist. Check you TCDS on your engine. Invest in a gas tank and find non-ethanol car gas. Every gallon of car gas I use, I save 2 dollars. There are apps that will find the gas you need in your area. My engine runs clean and the plugs are happy. When I fly long distances I use AirNav. It’s worth the trouble.

  5. I am building a Lancair ESP and the price of fuel is a major consideration. I have made a decision to purchase an Adept Airmotive engine (clean sheet design piston aviation engine that is made to run on auto gas, also burns approximately 25% less fuel than comparable engines – should save approximately $2.00/gallon (auto vs avgas) or $210 per fill up in my plane. That is 5 to 6 more flight hours by not having to use Avgas.

