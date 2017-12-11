Published December 11, 2017 Price Of Fuel: Plane & Pilot Readers’ Views Does the cost of fuel affect how much you fly? Take our survey and tell us about your experiences. By Plane & Pilot Price Of Fuel: Plane & Pilot Readers’ Views How important to you is the price of Avgas or Jet-A in determining how much you fly?Not really much of a consideration. I’ll fly as much as I can regardless.A factor, but just one of many others.A big factor. As the price of Avgas or Jet-A goes up, I have to ratchet my flying hours down.It has already greatly impacted how much I fly.I’m not flying right now, so it doesn’t directly affect me at the moment.Email Yes! I would like to receive the FREE eNewsletter. Sign me up!
5 thoughts on “Price Of Fuel: Plane & Pilot Readers’ Views”
I use premium car gas, 100LL should be retired. Plus electric airplanes are the future
To whom it may concern: I’m a new pilot and I own a Cessna 172L,the price of fuel is 5.50 a gallon 100LL,and when I fly I ca anticipate 6.00 a gallon and airports away from home,I have to keep my flying to a minimum because I’m just a blue collar worker making 60,000 a year that means I have hanger rent,insurance,maintenance,annuals,and upgrading to ads-b,I know it’s a rich mans sport and my love of flying will be short lived,thanks to the price of fuel
The vast majority of GA aircraft engines were built for 80 octane car gas. Back then,ethanol didn’t exist. Check you TCDS on your engine. Invest in a gas tank and find non-ethanol car gas. Every gallon of car gas I use, I save 2 dollars. There are apps that will find the gas you need in your area. My engine runs clean and the plugs are happy. When I fly long distances I use AirNav. It’s worth the trouble.
I rent. The cost of fuel is built into the rental fees, which don’t change significantly over time.
I am building a Lancair ESP and the price of fuel is a major consideration. I have made a decision to purchase an Adept Airmotive engine (clean sheet design piston aviation engine that is made to run on auto gas, also burns approximately 25% less fuel than comparable engines – should save approximately $2.00/gallon (auto vs avgas) or $210 per fill up in my plane. That is 5 to 6 more flight hours by not having to use Avgas.