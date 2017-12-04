Published December 4, 2017 Quiz: The Wright Flyer How much do you know about the first successful, powered, heavier-than-air flight? By Plane & Pilot The Wright Flyer Quiz When the Wright Flyer took off for the first time on December 17, 1903, about how much did the plane itself weigh?800 pounds600 pounds1,200 pounds400 poundsHow long did the Flyer’s first flight last?12 seconds1 minute 38 seconds43 seconds6 minutes 7 secondsWho was piloting the Flyer when it took off for the first time?Wilbur WrightOrville WrightHow far did the first flight travel?200 feet850 feet175 feet120 feetHow many flights did the Flyer make the first day (December 17, 1903)?1347How many flights did the first Wright Flyer make altogether?141127Nearest to which North Carolina town did the Flyer’s famous first flight take place?Kill Devil HillsKitty HawkCorollaNags HeadHow much power did the original Flyer’s engine produce?60 hp8 hp34 hp12 hpWhat is the approximate wingspan of the original Wright Flyer?27 feet33 feet35 feet40 feetWas the first Wright Flyer ever flown again after December 17, 1903?YesNoEmail Yes! I would like to receive the FREE eNewsletter. Sign me up! Looking for more ways to test your aviation knowledge? Check out our Quiz Archives!