|STANDARD DATA: Seats 2 or 3. Gross wt. 1,800. Empty wt. 1,100. Fuel capacity 34. Engine 120-hp Ken Royce seven-cylinder radial.
PERFORMANCE: Top mph 135. Cruise mph 120. Landing mph 48. Initial climb rate 910. Range 609. Ceiling 16,300.
The Cloudster was preceded by the 8090 and 8125 versions with two seats each. The 8090 and 8125 were powered by 90-hp and 120-hp Ken Royce engines respectively. The three-seat Cloudster 8135 was introduced in 1940 and was powered by the same 120-hp engine as the 8125. The two planes were produced sideby-side to provide buyers with a two or three-seat option. Another model of the Cloudster was the 8135T. This two-seat tandem trainer was specially designed for instrument training in cooperation with Pan American Airways. It had two separate compartments, one behind the other, each with its own door, flying controls, and instruments. Included was a set of blind-flying instruments such as the Sperry directional gyro, artificial horizon, and a Lear radio transmitter and receiver.
3 thoughts on “REARWIN 8135 “CLOUDSTER””
My great-uncle Robert Rummel was the designer the Cloudster when he was 24 yrs old. He went on among other things to be Howard Hughes’ personal aviation consultant and Vice President of Engineering for TWA, and finally was appointed by President Regan to serve on the Rogers Commission that investigated the space shuttle Challenger accident. I only mention all that because he still often talked about this plane and designing it. Though I believe he told me once it didn’t sell that well.
Hi Chris
I own one of the last two [ 2 ] Cloudster Model 8125 that are still in existence. There are still quite a few model 8135 [ about 22 ] still in existence. My plane is not airworthy at the moment due to unknown [ not yet diagnosed ] engine problems .Please feel free to contact me any time. Thanks Allen Neuman Sanger Texas
I restored a 8135 model with the 120 hp Ken-Royce (N4404W). There are stories and videos on the internet. I was lucky enough to fly this aircraft several hours and found it to be an extraordinarily beautiful flying aircraft. Very light on the controls and decent performance. Easily cruised at 120 mph. It did require your attention on the ground. Rudder was pretty small. I also own the first 8135 ever made. It is to be my retirement project.