Retired MLB star Roy Halladay, 40, was killed this afternoon when his Icon A5 went down in the Gulf of Mexico not far from his home in Tarpon Springs, Florida. The Pasco Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to a call reporting the crash around 1:00pm.
Halladay was a two-time Cy Young winner, eight-time All-Star and likely Hall of Fame inductee even before his tragic death. Halladay pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadephia Phillies during his 16-year career. He took delivery of the A5 just last month and had expressed his joy at flying the plane on his social media accounts, recounting how he loved to fly it low over the water like a fighter plane.
The crash marks the second fatal A5 accident in the last five months. In May, two Icon employees were killed when the A5 they were flying crashed after apparently accidentally flying into a no-exit canyon adjacent to Lake Berryessa in California. Icon had recently issued cautions to its owners about flying the plane low and counseled caution in low-level operations. The details of the crash are not yet known, but the avionics in the A5 will likely reveal many data points about the accident flight. The NTSB plans to be onsite this evening to launch its investigation.
Late on Tuesday, an Icon representative emailed Plane & Pilot the following statement about the crash. “We were devastated to learn that former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died today in an accident involving an ICON A5 in the Gulf of Mexico. We have gotten to know Roy and his family in recent months, and he was a great advocate and friend of ours. The entire ICON community would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Roy’s family and friends. ICON will do everything it can to support the accident investigation going forward and we will comment further when more information is available.”
Plane & Pilot will update this story as more information becomes available.
24 thoughts on “Roy Halladay Killed In Icon Crash”
Between raising their purchase price by $100k after all the bad PR last year and killing 3 people in 5 months I think it’s time for ICON to liquidate its assets and call it a day. The plane they promised has never materialized, and the unbelievably expensive product they are pushing now seems to only excel at killing its pilot.
I couldn’t have said it better. No box canyon to worry about turning in. The FAA will probably say maneuvering flight too close to the water. Turned too tight, stalled because he was too slow for an accelerated turn, and didn’t have enough altitude to recover in.
His comment “recounting how he loved to fly it low over the water like a fighter plane.”
I’m sure that will be the major contributing factor to crash
First crash would seem to have a mistake by the pilot
Everyone can make a mistake
Drew, that’s a very short sided opinion. An airplane can‘t bend the physical laws. If not used correctly, it will kill you, but that’s not the airplane‘s fault. Flying into a non-exit canyon is not the airplane‘s fault. I would not be surprised if yesterday‘s crash was because of low level „fighter jet flying“ above the Gulf of Mexico. Done by a relatively inexperienced pilot.
By the way: it was clear from the very beginning, that from a certain point onwards, Icon would raise the sricker price.
Use the plane were it’s build for ” to fly” not to play at low altitude.
If you fly at safe altitude i don’t think the Icon in make any difference with other aircrafts.
What happened to the parachute deployment . If low-level flight is not advised, why do it.. Now you are abusing the product and looking to blame others for your choices when you come up short. The A5 is still a wonder.
Airplanes don’t kill people—pilots do.
I’m sorry Drew that you so quickly come to judgement. The facts about two people being killed are all that is true. Whether the plane is at fault has zero clarity at this point.
We do know that the two employees first killed had absolutely nothing to do with the airplane. We do not know a shred of evidence, yet, on Mr. Halladay’s death. But we do know that he expressed his desires to fly the plane very low over the water. That sort of behavior tends to be performed by pilots who are not known for being safety oriented, but thrill oriented.
And neither of these events have anything to do with the aircraft’s selling price.
I would hope that each of us exercise great caution before we disparage others, or an entire organization.
Flip10
It’s a bit early to throw in the towel. There’s no evidence that the design is flawed. The incident earlier this year happened because the pilot flew into the wrong canyon. It too early to tell what happened today and I’m not going to speculate. Icon does definitely have a PR problem though. First and foremost they’re selling an experience, basically a jet ski for the sky. These incidents will probably force them to change their sales pitch. So the question is, can they justify the price they’re asking without the promise of exhilarating flying adventures. The recent price increase only compounds the problem. For all that I’d still get in one and fly it tomorrow if I could.
” … he loved to fly it low over the water like a fighter plane.”
I would bet dollars to donuts he was skimming over the water because of the sense of speed it gives, and caught a wave — which tumbled the aircraft, resulting in knocking him out and then he drowned from that.
I can’t blame the plane if that is what actually happened.
As the Beech Bonanza “V” tail killed doctors and lawyers at first……I believe it’s time to allow ICON to excel at this revered spot in the aviation mind, and come to its own defense and prove that their aircraft is killing due to “pilot error”.
After all…it was never the Dehavilland Comet fault, or the DC-10 with faulty cargo door latches and the highest AD issuance record for various “faults” of any commercial airliner…or the F-15. F-16, F-18, F-22, F-35 not being able to provide O2 at levels to attain pilot consciousness……………..
There’s something about this aircraft that makes people not take it seriously?
Wow I will not place an order I was slowly getting to like that aircraft
Pilots need to be a pilot and receive special training (i.e. “water effect”) when flying really low. Apparently, it takes a little more than a novice to fly this aircraft.
What a shame, my condolences to his amily and friends. He did say he liked to fly low and fast over the water like a fighter, it’s not to hard to imagine his flying into the water before realizing how close he was to it especially if it was relatively calm.
I would love to have an Icon and would buy one if I ever win the lottery.
My concerns since seeing the earliest media demos have been the aggressive low altitude maneuvering and the notion of marketing to non-Pilot sport recreation enthusiasts…… aka the “Snowmobile Crowd”. It’s hard enough to safely transition non-pilots into airmen. Throw in the low altitude ops and the fighter pilot mantra and the resulting mix is dangerous! Many will die!
I dont think that your seeing the bigger picture. The aircraft in question may have exceeded its cost estimations or goals but most reviewers are giving it very good scores. I think a closer look at the pilots behaviour and likely poor choices may be the bigger issue. Fixing poor choices begins before you purchase any aircraft.
Terribly sad. Concern that two fatal accidents have taken place in close proximity to each other from a timing perspective. Need to wait in NTSB investigation results.
I’ll wait for the National Transportation Safety Board accident Report before I would right off the company..
The first incident was obviously pilot error….Flying into unfamiliar airspace at low altitude.
It would be premature to guess at rhe cause of the second incident.
Although, I am not thrilled with icon raising their purchase price of the plane the way they did, it is within their right. You want to pay it, buy it. I don’t think you can fault the company or the plane for bad pilot decisions. Flying into a no exit Canyon or flying low over the water like a fighter jet does not make for very responsible decision processes.
Icon never killed anyone. “Flying it low like a fighter plane”. I think that says it all, not many Cessna 150 pilots say that
That didn’t take long…. Sad to hear a great baseball player and apparently a great dude dies so young. I just read about him, and his A-5 in the past month. I was thinking it must be really cool to own such a plane… Condolences to his family.
So,,,,,,,don’t buy one, Drew. Buy an old SeaBee, a Volmer Sportsman, deHavilland Beaver or a Cessna with floats instead. In Alaska, the latter two have killed numerous pilots over the years. Why? As with the two Icon crashes, the Alaskan pilots and passengers have all died because of pilot error, stupidity, incompetence and the fatalistic ignorance of pilotage risk mismanagement.
Stupid comment. Icon put out a statement with “class”. Don’t think NTSB will find fault with the aircraft in their investigation. Just saying