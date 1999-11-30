STANDARD DATA: Seats 2. Gross wt. 1,817. Empty wt. 1,125. Fuel capacity 35. Engine 150-hp Lycoming.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 148. Cruise mph 135. Stall mph 52. Initial climb rate 1,450. Range 525. Ceiling 22,000. Takeoff distance (50') 440. Landing distance (50') 450.

Originally designed and built by W.J. Morrisey of Morrisey Aviation, Inc. the Model 2150 was built and sold by Shinn Engineering in Santa Ana, California, after the latter company purchased manufacturing and sales rights from Morrisey in 1960. Morrisey’s original prototypes were known as the Model 2000, using a 95-hp Continental engine or a 108-hp Lycoming engine. When Shinn began production of the tandem two-seater in May 1961, the airplane became known as the Shinn 2150-A. Shinn included a number of refinements over the Morrisey, yet production of the tricycle-gear airplane stopped in 1962.