Two Weeks To Go: Santa Monica Runway Shortening

Plans for shortening the runway at Santa Monica airport (KSMO) are proceeding as scheduled. That means the start date for the project—which will take roughly 1,500 feet off of the 4,973-foot runway—is just two weeks away. Aecom, an engineering firm based in Los Angeles, will be handling the job. It has been reported that this is the first runway-shortening project the company has worked on.

If all goes as planned, the first phase of the project will begin on October 9 and be finished by December 20. During that time, the runway will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. every day. The second phase of the project is slated to start December 20 and be completed by December 30. The runway will be closed completely for that 10-day stretch.

As we have reported previously, the plan is to make about 736 feet on each end of the runway unusable. It is expected to cost around $4 million and reduce jet traffic by up to 44%.

Learn more at Santa Monica Municipal Airport or read more of Plane & Pilot’s Santa Monica coverage.