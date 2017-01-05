What’s Next After Cirrus Delivers First Vision Jet

After nearly ten years, the first Cirrus Vision Jet rolled out of the factory and into the possession of Arkansas real-estate developer Joe Whisenhunt on December 19th. It’s a tidy plane with solid performance numbers for a light jet and presented with Cirrus-typical style. The line to get one is roughly 600 orders long even with the $1.96 million price tag. With the company looking to deliver between 25 and 50 jets in 2017, some people are looking at a long wait.

With the Vision Jet, Cirrus continues to bank on being at the cutting edge of light aircraft development. It is the first of its kind: a Part 23 certified, single-engine personal jet. Unsurprisingly, the Vision Jet follows the Cirrus trend of high-end avionics – the standard package is the G3000 based Cirrus Perspective Touch by Garmin.

This delivery marks the official opening of Cirrus’s new finishing center in Duluth, MN. In the last year and a half, the number of employees at the facility has grown by nearly a third with plans to continue hiring. Cirrus is also due to open their new Vision Center at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, TN this month. Cirrus says the Vision Center will include sales, delivery, training, and maintenance for all of their aircraft.

