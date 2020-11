Advertisement

There’s no way around it. The year 2020 has been a crummy one. But here are two planes that show how innovation and determination can get you to the finish line and open up a whole new aviation future.

EPIC E1000

The cutting-edge pressurized turboprop single is fast and beautiful. And so much more.

One of our two planes of the year is the Epic Aircraft E1000, a 1,200 hp carbon-fiber pressurized turboprop single. The plane is a product of Epic Aircraft, located in Bend, Oregon. It has been und