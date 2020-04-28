Actual UFO Video: Navy Releases UFO F/A-18 Camera Footage

The United States Navy has released video footage that it admits are actual UFOs, though it is now using a new term, “Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon,” (UAP). In explaining the release of the footage from encounters in 2007 and 2014, the Navy merely said that it wanted to end speculation about whether the video from the weapons cam of an F/A-18 Super Hornet are real.

As we’ve written before, the footage, first reported on by the New York Times in 2017, shows what appear to be UFOs, and the Navy’s new release seems to confirm that the previous leaked videos weren’t doctored. In the videos, obtained by Plane & Pilot, we can see and hear US Navy pilots are pursuing a craft, which you can clearly see on the footage.

The shape of the UAP looks very much like the flying saucer from popular UFO culture. And on the Navy’s videos, the fact is, these crafts, a “whole fleet of them,” according to one of the pilots, are doing things that no aircraft we know of can do. They were, as we said last year, doing things that we're not even close to having the technology to do. And if we do have this secret technology, the pilots in the video (whose language is very blue, Navy blue, we’re guessing) are either the best actors in the world or they're legitimately blown away by these objects. They also very clearly believe these things are real.

One theory that the systems on the Super Hornets might have been hacked is speculative and fails to account for the fact that the jets pursuing the objects are seeing the same thing from their different angles and their capture systems are working to get a lock on the object. In short, it’s not hacked software.

In the past, the Navy has gone so far as to say that the encounters are frequent, though even the Navy, which floated the notion that the objects might be drones of some kind, is at a loss to explain how these things that might be drones are like leaving Super Hornets in their wake.

Yeah, we want a drone like that, too.

While we don’t know what the objects are either, we do reject the idea that since they might be lumped in with fanciful (some might say delusional) fiction about UFOs in popular culture that the story is a joke. It’s not. The video is here and there’s something on it. We just don’t know what it is.

Unless the DoD does know and just isn’t telling.