Atlantic Coast Aviation Facilities Brace for Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is taking aim on the southern U.S. Atlantic coastline, and as with so many similar storms in the past, its path is anything but certain. The National Weather Service’s predictions have gotten more accurate, though, and at this point things look dire. The storm could be a Category 4 storm as it makes landfall, expected to be somewhere along the South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia coastlines, with storm surge and heavy winds and rain expected throughout the region. It is an extremely dangerous storm, and we as always urge everyone to be safe and follow the advice of authorities and put your hurricane plans in place. For many aircraft owners along the affected coastline, that will mean moving your airplane inland while it’s still safe to do so. Stay informed and stay safe!