Bose Launches Improved ProFlight Headset At EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019

On Day One of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Bose unveiled its update to the ProFlight, the ProFlight Series 2 Aviation Headset.

When Bose launched its ProFlight Headset at Sun ’n Fun a year and a half ago, it was hopeful of capturing a slice of the commercial pilot market. Pilots who fly jets or turboprop twins don’t need as much noise attenuation ability as those of most piston planes. The product, which was light and sounded great, seemed like a natural to leverage Bose’s name and reputation with a new class of pilots.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest news, notes, and information from Oshkosh 2019!

The first lightweight headset had some shortcomings, though, including some wearability issues along with touch-control glitches. To its credit, Bose listened.

The new ProFlight Series 2 addresses a number of issues. Its design now utilizes a much thinner and more flexible cable for easier repositioning of the cable without repositioning the headset, too. Its “tap” control has been improved to be more responsive and easier to use, and its low-noise mode, which helps pilots when they’re talking to each other not through the intercom, which is a surprisingly common mode in quiet airplanes. It also now allows the use of custom-molded earpieces from Bose’s partner Avery Sound. It also improved the design of the microphone body to allow the pilot to better and more easily position it while keeping the muff attached. Finally, it also improved the Bluetooth performance of the unit, while also offering a non-Bluetooth version.

Check out photos from opening day at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019!

The super-light (128 grams on head weight) ProFlight Series 2, like its predecessor, is TSO approved—a requirement for most types of commercial operation. If you’re at the show, head over to Bose’s outdoor exhibit space to try it out!