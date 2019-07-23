Photos: Opening Day At EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019

Heaven? Well, it sure seemed that way on the opening day of Oshkosh 2019. After a few rough pre-airshow days of wet, wet weather, Monday was, well, perfect.

Because of the soaking, however, the grounds were too soft in many places and so EAA was metering in the traffic to the parking areas that were dry enough and able to handle the weight of a small plane.

Enjoy these photos from award-winning photographer Jim Koepnick.

Sky Writing Salute

