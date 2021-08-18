Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Cirrus SR20 Makes Emergency Landing on Florida Interstate Highway

According to the manufacturer, this type of failure was uncommon in this engine series.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

NTSB Accident Brief
Jacksonville, Florida / Injuries: 2

The pilot landed the airplane on an interstate highway at night after a total loss of engine power. Neither of the two occupants were injured and the airplane was undamaged. Examination of the engine revealed that a crankshaft gear tooth failed due to fatigue, which resulted in the loss of several additional gear teeth and a subsequent total loss of engine power. According to the manufacturer, this type of failure was uncommon in this engine series. The engine had accrued 1,652.3 hours since rebuild and the recommended time between overhaul was 2,000 hours.

PROBABLE CAUSE(S): The failure of a crankshaft gear tooth due to fatigue, which resulted in the loss of several additional gear teeth and a subsequent total loss of engine power.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form. 

