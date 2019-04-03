Continental Touts New Ignition System Kit

The Lycoming 540 replacement should eliminate one mandatory inspection.

On the same day Continental Aerospace Technologies shared the spotlight at Sun 'n Fun with Piper during a major announcement, the Mobile, Alabama-based company announced its latest product, designed to save plane owners time and money.

On Tuesday, Continental announced a new ignition system kit that can replace Bendix or Slick magnetos usually installed on Lycoming 540 engines. The system will eliminate the need for recurring mandatory 250- or 500-hour impulse coupling inspections affecting those magnetos.

The "Shower of Sparks" ignition system includes FAA AML STC (SA04424AT), allowing installation on the most popular airframes affected by FAA Airworthiness Directive AD2005-12-06 and AD99-04-04. The directive requires repetitive inspections of impulse coupling magnetos installed on Lycoming 540 engines.

Depending on the brand of magneto installed on the Lycoming 540 series engine, these AD's mandate removal of the magnetos, inspection, repair as needed, and reassembly prior to reinstallation on the engine every 250 or 500 hours.

Once installed, the kits eliminate the costs associated with these inspections and the associated maintenance down-time, according to Continental.

Complete kits are available now from Continental’s aftermarket parts Master Distributor, Aviall.

Sun 'n Fun is ongoing now until April 7.

This article was sponsored by Piper and Continental