Dale Earnhardt Jr., And Family Safe After Jet Runs Off The Runway

The former race car driver and his family were sent to the hospital for further evaluation.
By Plane & Pilot
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jet Crash
The site of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s, jet crash. Photo courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff's Office.

Former racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., was transported to the hospital after his jet ran off the runway near the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee, the Carter County Sheriff's Office said.

According to ABC News, two pilots were flying the Cessna Citation, and Earnhardt's wife and child were also on board. His sister, Kelley Earnhardt, tweeted that everyone is safe.

Here is video footage of the crash scene courtesy of Scott Reis: 

