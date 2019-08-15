Dale Earnhardt Jr., And Family Safe After Jet Runs Off The Runway

Former racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., was transported to the hospital after his jet ran off the runway near the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee, the Carter County Sheriff's Office said.
According to ABC News, two pilots were flying the Cessna Citation, and Earnhardt's wife and child were also on board. His sister, Kelley Earnhardt, tweeted that everyone is safe.
Here is video footage of the crash scene courtesy of Scott Reis:
Continue to visit Plane & Pilot's website as more information is released.