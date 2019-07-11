A Dream Hotel Room For Pilots Complete Boeing 737-800 Cockpit!

The Haneda Hotel at the International Airport adds a quirky addition to one of its rooms.

Have you ever dreamt of having a full-size 737 flight simulator as an annex to your hotel room? No, we haven’t either. But someone came up with the idea anyway.

Now, most professional pilots have a lot of experience in flight simulators, and while many pilots think somewhat fondly of them, others surely have less dreamy memories. Just thinking of the 4L ILS at JFK with a circle to land to 31 at night will get any pilot’s heart beating a little faster.

Nevertheless, the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, when it decided to put a full-size flight sim in one of its rooms! And, no, thank goodness, it’s not a full-motion sim. The surprisingly affordable room—less than $250 a night—can also be had with an add-on of professional flight instruction in the sim for about the same price again as the room.