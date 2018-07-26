EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: Wednesday’s WomenVenture Was Off The Rails

Sign up for our newsletter for more news, notes, and photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh!

If you’re at OSH and have noticed women wearing red “WomenVenture” tee shirts and wondered what that is all about, this is it. For years EAA has been an ardent supporter of the tens of thousands of women whose lives are as wrapped up in aviation as any other pilot, mechanic, air traffic controller, avionics tech or…well, you get the idea. And the highlight of the week for many women who come to AirVenture is the annual group photo at show center. This year’s photo was the biggest yet, though certainly not the biggest we’ll see, as women increasingly become a larger and larger part of the aviation world.

The photo was taken at Boeing Plaza in front of a UPS MD-11 flown into KOSH by an all-female crew led by Capt. Jessica Hodson, who flies for UPS.

Women In Aviation International, which sponsors many of the WomenVenture events this week, put together a number of terrific events. The organization’s president Peggy Chabrian said “For many women, taking part in this annual photo is the highlight of AirVenture. Gathering in Oshkosh with hundreds of friends and like-minded women for WomenVenture shows the variety of women’s participation in aviation as a career and as a lifestyle.”

WomenVenture Day, which began with Women in Aviation International’s Connect Breakfast, took place this year at the EAA’s expansive PHP center and hosted more than 400 women in aviation. Wednesday was concluded by a program at the EAA’s Theatre in the Woods, with an impressive group of airline pilots sharing their experiences and discusses the many challenges and rewards of a life in the air.