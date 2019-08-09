EAA Launches New Member Benefits

We wrote about lots of things at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in in recent weeks, but we never got around to writing about EAA’s new member benefits, in part because at first glance it seemed like another member organization (albeit one that just put on the greatest airshow on Earth!) looking to pump up its membership by dangling new perks. But some of those new benes are truly interesting.

The first is a mentoring program for members 18-23 who are looking to become professional aviators. As with so many member org programs, this one’s a partnership, this one with Professional Pilots Of Tomorrow. EAA membership gets you linked in with the group, which counts as members more than 250 commercial aviators who act as mentors to prospective pilots, giving them, according to the organization’s EAA release, “unbiased and direct communication” to help would be flyers get the kind of accurate information that’s often hard to come by.

The other is the EAA’s Skillscore Tracker, an app that lets pilots measure their flying proficiency with a tool powered by aviation data pioneer CloudAhoy that tracks your flying and calculates a score based on your performance. We haven’t yet tried it out, but boy do we have questions! It is, if nothing else, an intriguing development and a tool that at the very least will get pilots thinking about their flying precision.

Other new benefits to EAA members include discounts on Redbird Flight Simulations products and a heads up on local flying events—local to you—provided by SocialFlight, a Plane & Pilot partner, as well.

For more information, visit EAA.org.