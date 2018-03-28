EPS Diesel Goes High

The team at EPS Diesel is reporting progress on its turbo-diesel clean sheet Graflight Flat 8 engine. The company expects to wrap up initial certification later this year. Over the past year, EPS has completed tests of the engine to simulated altitudes of 30,000 feet in a re-activated Air Force altitude chamber. It also tested the engine in various phases of flight at different altitudes, including climbs and engine restarts.

EPS is now ramping up toward final certification and production at its New Richmond, Wisconsin, factory. There, EPS is finishing up a number of new facilities for developing, building, testing and inspecting engines as part of certification and production efforts. “There are a considerable number of innovations in the Graflight Flat 8 engine,” said EPS CEO Michael Fuchs, “and some of the new installations have stretched the known rules and methods for certification, especially in software.” Despite working with such new tech in an old-tech regulatory framework, Fuchs expects that EPS will be shipping completed engines by the end of this year.

Learn more at EPS.