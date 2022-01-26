February 2022 Crossword Key

ACROSS
1 TikTok handle for a lady creating wildly popular aviation video shorts
6 Pilot’s playground
8 Atop
9 Airstrip material, often
11 Tire pressure and monitoring system using sensors
12 Use a parachute
14 ____ Baron
16 Aluminum and titanium are important ones in aviation
18 TTx has one, SR22 technically doesn’t
22 Top grades
23 Major auto company
26 Daily weather statistic
28 Critical figure for pilots
30 At this time
32 Venture-backed aerospace company developing electrical vehicle takeoff and landing aircraft
33 Flew a racetrack pattern
35 It’s bad if the wing fabric did this
36 Manufactures
37 Aviation speak for waggle
38 Lucky charm
DOWN
1 Slang name for the Lockheed P-80 Shooting Star, 2 words
2 Without this part of its name, a plane won’t fly
3 Depart
4 Examine a plane
5 Plunge forward
6 Revolving rods that transmit power
7 Aviators prefer the foot to this
10 Question
13 Milliliter, abbr.
15 Justice Department, for short
17 Climbs
19 “That’s amazing!”
20 This kind of plane can land on lakes, too
21 This part helps starters do their job
24 Detroit’s home, abbr.
25 Cry of discovery or city where KEKA is
27 Drill-powered plane mover
29 A placard is one
31 Touch-down time, perhaps, abbr.
32 Gulfstream G650 for one
33 Overdo, a role, for example
34 Spy thriller writer, Deighton