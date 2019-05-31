Garmin Gets Autopilot Approvals For New Models

Garmin has announced FAA approvals for the installation of its new lower-cost autopilots in some popular airplanes. The company’s GFC 500 got the okay for a host of Mooneys (Models J, K, M, R and S) and for the Beechcraft A36 Bonanza (models 36, A36 and A36TC). Its GFC 600 model autopilot aslo won FAA approval in the Cessna Caravan (models 208 and 208B). The GFC 500 sells for less than $10,000 and the GFC 600 goes for $31,995.